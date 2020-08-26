      Weather Alert

Kane Brown Makes Daughter, Wife Stars Of Upcoming Videos

Aug 26, 2020 @ 9:19am
Kane Brown’s daughter, 10-month-old Kingsley, will make her debut in her dad’s upcoming video for “Worldwide Beautiful.” Country Now reports that Kane shared the news during a recent Facebook live chat after a fan asked him which songs from his new EP would have accompanying music videos.
Kane also hopes to make Kingsley and his wife, Katelyn, the stars of the video for “Worship You.” He told WCCQ’s Roy Gregory

Both songs are featured on Kane’s Mixtape Vol. 1 EP which was released earlier this month.
He will perform “Worldwide Beautiful” on NBC’s Today show on Friday (August 28th).

