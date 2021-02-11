Kane Brown Launches New Label With Sony Music Nashville
Getty Images
Kane Brown has partnered with Sony Music Nashville to launch his own label, 1021 Entertainment. Brown stated his reason for this new venture was to help other musicians. He said “I started finding artists online and the only thing I could really do at the time was just refer them over to my label and hope that they get a record deal”. Brown’s new label has already signed their first band, Restless Road, who was on tour with Brown before the pandemic. They have also recorded a song with Brown titled “Take Me Home”.