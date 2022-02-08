      Weather Alert

Kane Brown Kept A Secret!

Feb 7, 2022 @ 6:05pm
Getty Images

Kane Brown On Why He Kept The Birth Of His Second Child A Secret … “It’s been amazing to have Kodi, our second baby girl. The choice to keep it a surprise, we had our engagement leaked by fans. And then we also had, Kingsley was leaked by my older brother posting a picture before we got to announce it so the fans grabbed it. So this one we wanted just to keep a secret so we could announce it ourselves. And it was the hardest thing to do, but we actually made it happen. I think everybody was super surprised.“

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
School Closings
JORDAN DAVIS, LUKE BRYAN CELEBRATE NUMBER ONE PLATINUM HIT
Lauren Atkins Deals With Nightmare Hair Combing Mishap
No Indoor Dining At Joliet’s First Of Its Kind Total Drive-Through Portillo’s
Connect With Us Listen To Us On