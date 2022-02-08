Kane Brown Kept A Secret!

Kane Brown On Why He Kept The Birth Of His Second Child A Secret … “It’s been amazing to have Kodi, our second baby girl. The choice to keep it a surprise, we had our engagement leaked by fans. And then we also had, Kingsley was leaked by my older brother posting a picture before we got to announce it so the fans grabbed it. So this one we wanted just to keep a secret so we could announce it ourselves. And it was the hardest thing to do, but we actually made it happen. I think everybody was super surprised.“