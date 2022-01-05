Kane Brown & Katelyn Jae Explain Why They Kept 2nd Pregnancy Secret

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn surprised everyone when they revealed they had added to their family with a baby girl.
Katelyn took to Instagram to share why she and Kane kept the pregnancy secret.
Posting a picture from her maternity photoshoot Katelyn wrote, “choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I’ve ever made…” “Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable,” wrote the mother of two.
And two-year-old Kingsley loves her little sister, Kodi.