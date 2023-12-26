Kane Brown + Katelyn expecting third child

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are expecting their third child.

The couple announced the news on social media on Christmas day alongside a heartwarming family photo.

“Last Christmas of 4,” Kane and Katelyn captioned their joint post on Instagram, along with a Christmas tree and heart emoji. “Merry Christmas everyone!!”

The picture featured Kane, Katelyn and their two daughters, 1-year-old Kodi Jane and 4-year-old Kingsley Rose, cuddled together on a couch with a Christmas tree behind them. Kingsley also held up the sonogram with a smile.

Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, Priscilla Block, Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild and Maddie & Tae‘s Maddie Font were among the country stars who congratulated the couple in the comments.

When a fan commented, “I thought you said you were done having kids?” Kane responded candidly, “Ain’t gonna lie this one was a SURPRISE! I’m DONE DONE now. Snip snip,” and added a laughing emoji.

Kane is currently top 10 on the country charts with “I Can Feel It,” the lead single off his forthcoming collection of new music.

