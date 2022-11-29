Kane Brown joins the lineup for the 2023 Super Bowl Music Fest

ABC/Randy Holmes

Kane Brown is repping country music at Super Bowl LVII.

The singer is joining the lineup for the 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, a three-day festival leading up to the big game. He’s splitting the bill with headlining act Imagine Dragons on Saturday, February 11, the final day of the festivities before the Super Bowl takes place Sunday, February 12.

The Music Fest is set for February 9-11; Aside from Imagine Dragons, Paramore and Dave Matthews Band are each headlining a day. Anderson .Paak is performing under the stage name DJ Pee.Wee, and the Paramore-helmed night features a yet-to-be-announced “special guest.”

More names are expected to be added to the Fest, which has a reputation for producing surprise guest stars. The Super Bowl itself will take place in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium. Rihanna is booked to play the halftime show.

Tickets to the festival go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

