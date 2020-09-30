Kane Brown Joins Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan With Latest RIAA Milestone
Getty Images
Kane Brown can now share a seat at the table with Taylor Swift and Luke Bryan as he joins the list of country music artists who have multiple 6x (time) multi-Platinum (or better) country song certifications.
Brown’s song, “What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina and “Heaven” are both certified platinum and have been streamed over 1 billion times.
Brown received the good news from his manager, Martha Earls, and Sony Music Nashville Chairman & CEO Randy Goodman, along with 2x (time) multi-platinum certifications for “Good As You,” “Lose It,” and “One Right Things” featuring Marshmello.
Kane Brown also received a gold certification for his song with Khalid and Swae Lee, “Be Like That.” His album, “Experiment” also received a platinum certification. Here’s the complete story from Music Mayhem Magazine.