Ashley Judd Confirms Naomi Judd Died by Suicide with a Firearm

Kane Brown is launching his own cereal!

May 12, 2022 @ 4:04pm
2018 AMA WInner (Getty Images)

Kane Brown is launching his own cereal called Kane Krunch. The company that made Patrick Mahomes’ Magic Crunch cereal and Doug Flutie’s Flutie Flakes is producing Kane’s cocoa rice cereal. He says,  “Getting to work with the team to create my own cereal is one of the coolest things I’ve ever gotten to do. You can ask my family, but we truly are a big cereal household, and I’m excited for my fans to be able to try it and get to share breakfast with me, too.” Kane is selling the cereal on his website. Two boxes cost $20

