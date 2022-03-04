Kane Brown Is Just Now Introducing Vegetables into his Diet

Kane Brown has whipped his body into shape and now he’s focusing on his health, admitting to Audacy’s Rob + Holly show that it wasn’t until very recently that he tried spinach and kale for the first time. In fact, until now Kane has lived by the rule that he doesn’t eat “anything green.”
He said, “All I eat is chicken and rice, literally breakfast, lunch, and dinner. If I had a taco from Taco Bell and there was a small piece of lettuce in my taco, I would throw the whole thing away because I feel like it stains the food. It tastes like lettuce.”
Kane is on a quest now to “start eating better,” confessing, “I don’t really eat good.”
His diet over the years has largely consisted of what he calls “American food” like ravioli, beefaroni, macaroni, and hot dogs, food he explained his mom made for him because they “didn’t have a lot of money.”
