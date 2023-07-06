Kane Brown Is A ‘Different Man’ When He Hits The Stage

Kane Brown spent much of his 2022 touring year outside of the United States to promote his latest album, ‘Different Man.’

Now this summer, fans on these shores are getting their turn to catch Brown in person. It seems there’s no musical place Brown would rather be than on stage, and that’s not something he would have said in years past.

“When people used to ask me what is your favorite part about music I would always say the writing process and being in the studio,” Brown said during a recent interview. “I wish I could be the artist that could just record and not ever have to get on stage. And now the stage is my favorite thing. I probably wouldn’t do music anymore if I wasn’t on stage.”

So what has changed for Brown when it comes to doing concerts? “I think it’s just getting comfortable. I’ve found another person that’s not me when I’m on stage,” he said. “The Kane on stage is very talkative, outgoing.”

