Kane Brown Holds Town Hall For Boys & Girls Club Of America
Getty Images
Kane Brown held a Town Hall Thursday for Boys & Girls Club of America members, hosted by Entertainment Tonight. The 30-minute virtual event was attended by more than 100 Boys & Girls Club members from across the U.S., as well as those living on U.S. military installations worldwide. The Q&A was about diversity, equality and the challenges and opportunities of the next generation.
Giving advice, Kane said, “I would say anybody dealing with a tough situation, I know it’ll be hard, but you need to embrace it, get stronger from that, learn from it and push forward. Always keep your head looking straight, stay out of trouble and you will have a good career in whatever you want to do.”
Worldwide beautiful town hall ❤️ Boys & Girls Clubs of America Kevin Frazier
