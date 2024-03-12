98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kane Brown hits #1 with “I Can Feel It”

March 12, 2024 11:00AM CDT
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Kane Brown has earned his 11th #1 with “I Can Feel It.”

The track, which interpolates Phil Collins‘ 1981 hit “In the Air Tonight,” was penned by Kane, Jaxson Free and Gabe Foust, with Phil also listed as a contributor.

“This song came after we were trying to find somebody to perform with me at Stagecoach,” Kane told the press. “Phil Collins was one of the people we wanted, and after we were in Canada, we wrote this song.”

“I immediately fell in love with it, with the drum feel. It’s so familiar to a lot of people,” he added.

“I Can Feel It” is the lead single off Kane’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled new album. His latest record is 2022’s Different Man.

Coming up, the country star will kick off his In The Air Tour March 28 in Charlottesville, Virginia. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit Kane’s website.

