Kane Brown Heads To The Drive-Ins For Full Band Concert

Sep 9, 2020 @ 9:13am
Kane Brown is the next artist slated to take his music to the big screens of drive-in theaters. Encore Drive-In Nights has announced that Kane’s concert will head to nearly 300 drive-ins across the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 26th.
The show will be a full-band, full-length concert, and all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines and safety procedures will be in place, which includes mandatory masks and social distancing.
Tickets for the show go on sale on Thursday (Sept. 10th) at ticketmaster.com. General admission tickets per vehicle is $76.


Here is a list of drive-ins playing Kane’s concert: https://bit.ly/3bBYBKB

Illinois View State Map
Chicago Drive-In Theater – Bridgeview
Bridgeview, IL
11:30 PM
On Sale Sep 10
Chicago Drive-In Theater – Hoffman Estates
Hoffman Estates, IL
11:30 PM
On Sale Sep 10
Drive ‘N Theater
Newton, IL
7:00 PM
On Sale Sep 10
Harvest Moon Drive-In
Gibson City, IL
7:30 PM
On Sale Sep 10
Route 66 Drive-In
Springfield, IL
8:30 PM
On Sale Sep 10

 

