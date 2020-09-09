Kane Brown Heads To The Drive-Ins For Full Band Concert
Getty Images
Kane Brown is the next artist slated to take his music to the big screens of drive-in theaters. Encore Drive-In Nights has announced that Kane’s concert will head to nearly 300 drive-ins across the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 26th.
The show will be a full-band, full-length concert, and all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines and safety procedures will be in place, which includes mandatory masks and social distancing.
Tickets for the show go on sale on Thursday (Sept. 10th) at ticketmaster.com. General admission tickets per vehicle is $76.
Here is a list of drive-ins playing Kane’s concert: https://bit.ly/3bBYBKB
