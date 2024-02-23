Kane Brown Has A New Collab Coming
February 22, 2024 6:05PM CST
Kane Brown and Mexican artist Carin Leon have a new song on the way.
“The One (Pero No Como Yo),” will debut at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards on Thursday, February 22nd.
The two made a joint Instagram announcement that read, “Very happy to tell you that ‘The One (Pero No Como Yo)’ featuring @kanebrown is coming out soon! See you on 02/22 at @premiolonuestro,” Carin captioned the post, which features a photo of the singers sharing a fist bump.
Carin will also make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday, February 23rd.
Who would you like to see Kane collaborate with next?