Kane Brown Has A New Collab Coming

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kane Brown performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Kane Brown and Mexican artist Carin Leon have a new song on the way.

“The One (Pero No Como Yo),” will debut at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards on Thursday, February 22nd.

The two made a joint Instagram announcement that read, “Very happy to tell you that ‘The One (Pero No Como Yo)’ featuring @kanebrown is coming out soon! See you on 02/22 at @premiolonuestro,” Carin captioned the post, which features a photo of the singers sharing a fist bump.

Carin will also make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday, February 23rd.

Who would you like to see Kane collaborate with next?