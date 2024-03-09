Kane Brown Got THIS When He Learned About Baby #3

Family planning for the Brown family: Kane Brown recently shared that he underwent a vasectomy after learning that his wife, Katelyn, was pregnant with their third child.

Brown expressed his initial fear about having three kids, but ultimately embraced the news as, what they call “part of God’s plan.”

The couple, who already have two little daughters, say they were surprised by the pregnancy. But they add that they became excited when they found out they were expecting a boy.

As for the procedure: “They gave me gas or whatever, but I’m laying on my back and I have a nurse over me and a doctor,” Brown recalled. “They’re just talking about their day and I’m just laying on this table.”

