Kane Brown Funds Renovation of a Boys and Girls Club’s Basketball Court

Kane Brown Promises to Pay for the Renovation of Cleveland Boys and Girls Club’s Basketball Court
Kane Brown is on tour; and he stopped in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday.
While he was there, Brown made a stop at a Boys and Girls Club – and wrote them a check for repairs.
Kane said, “there’s no telling where I would have been, staying out of trouble, if I didn’t have sports. I love basketball and we get to give these kids a new gym today and I think it’s amazing.”
Growing up, where did you go for your outlet of sports and/or creativity?