Kane Brown Forced to Cancel Final Shows of International Tour – Here’s Why

Illness has forced Kane Brown to cancel the last two shows on the international leg of his headlining Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

The final show had been scheduled for tonight (Tuesday, January 31st) in Stockholm, Sweden.

Kane broke the news on his Instagram stories, yesterday (Monday, January 30th), by writing in part, ”I have been very sick over the past few days and the doctors have said that I will not be able to perform tomorrow.”

He continued, “I’m upset I won’t be able to see you guys and play for you. Tickets will be automatically refunded at point of purchase. Hopefully we’ll be back soon and will make it up to you.”

Kane had canceled his show in Berlin on Sunday (January 29th), just hours before it would start, due to illness. He has not revealed his diagnosis, other than to tweet in response to one fan that he had a “103 (degree) fever.”

Here’s a way to kick a guy when he’s down… The fan had made a very poor choice of a sarcastic joke, by writing “Kane that’s a hangover;” to which Kane actually responded: “103 fever is a hangover ? Damn”

Medical experts will tell you that any fever is no joke – and 103 degrees or above is considered a high-grade fever – a very serious situation. Our hearts go out to anyone who ever has to deal with this scary situation.