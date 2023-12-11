Kane Brown Earns RIAA Diamond Certification

The RIAA certified Kane Brown’s “Heaven” diamond, indicating 10 million sales.

Brown and the RIAA uploaded an Instagram video on December 7th showing his milestone announcement.

The video stars Luke Combs, Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum, Tyler Hubbard, and Darius Rucker. “Heaven” debuted in 2018.

Michele Ballantyne, RIAA COO, said, “An incredible talent with 23 RIAA-certified titles and accolade upon accolade across genres, today we are thrilled to recognize Kane Brown’s first Diamond for his single ‘Heaven.’ Fans love this charming hit—it’s sold over 10 million copies! Congratulations to Kane, his creative colleagues, and RCA Nashville on this uncommon milestone.”

