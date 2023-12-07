Kane Brown earns a Diamond for “Heaven”

Kane Brown‘s hit single, “Heaven,” has been certified Diamond by the RIAA.

The global country superstar received the news via congratulatory video messages from fellow Diamond-selling country artists Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard (one-half of Florida Georgia Line), Lady A‘s Hillary Scott and Darius Rucker.

“An incredible talent with 23 RIAA certified titles and accolade upon accolade across genres, today, we are thrilled to recognize Kane Brown’s first Diamond for his single ‘Heaven,’” says RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne. “This enchanting hit has clearly struck a chord with fans – topping 10 million certified units! Congratulations to Kane, his creative partners and RCA Nashville team on this rare milestone.”

Kane is now the seventh country artist to be awarded the laudable Diamond certification.

“Heaven” was the second single off Kane’s 2016 self-titled debut album. It was preceded by his first #1 hit, “What Ifs” featured Lauren Alaina.

Kane is currently #13 and ascending the country charts with “I Can Feel It,” the lead single off his forthcoming as-yet-untitled new record.

