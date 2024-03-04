Kane Brown Debuts Latin Duet with Carin Leon

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kane Brown performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Kane Brown and Carin León have released a Latin duet, titled “The One (Pero No Como Yo)” – and they debuted it at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

Brown is set to kick off a 29-city headlining tour on March 28, following the success of last year’s sold-out tour.

Kane says he promises a bigger and better show this year, with enhanced production and a dedicated team to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans: “We always go bigger with production year to year. You know, we try to put a show on for the fans as much as we can. It takes a lot of people. More people that I can actually tell you to put on a show like this. And I’m very grateful for them. They never fail me; they never let me down.”

