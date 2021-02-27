      Weather Alert

Kane Brown Confirms Duet with Wife Katelyn Will Appear on New Album

Feb 27, 2021 @ 9:21am

Fans who tuned into Kane Brown‘s Twitch live stream were among the first to hear some big news. Not only did the “Be Like That” singer reveal that he is “recording the next album;” but he confirmed that a very special song will appear on the record.

Yeah, the duet will be on the new album, I’m excited about that,” Brown said, referring to “Mad At This World,” which he performs with his wife, Katelyn.

Brown has also just been nominated for two Academy of Country Music Awards, in the categories album of the year and video of the year.

