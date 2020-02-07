Kane Brown Coming to Chicago on Valentines Day but It’s Not for a Concert
Kane Brown has officially been named to the NBA’s 2020 Celebrity Game line up, joining a star-studded list of participants across the worlds of music, film, television and sports. The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will take place at the Wintrust Arena – home of the WNBA Chicago Sky – in Chicago on Friday, February 14th at 7 p.m. ET.
ESPN commentators Stephen A. Smith and Chicago native Michael Wilbon are the celebrity coaches for this year’s game, with actor Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) assisting Wilbon and Food Network star and chef Guy Fieri serving as assistant coach to Smith.
Chance The Rapper and Common have been named team captains for this year’s Celebrity Game.
FAST FACTS
Team Michael Wilbon (Home):
Captain: Common (rapper, recording artist)
Bad Bunny (recording artist)
Hannibal Buress (actor, comedian)
Kane Brown (4x AMA award winning artist)
Jon Batiste (musician, bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)
Alex Moffat (actor and comedian, Saturday Night Live)
Chef Jose Andres (Chef & Humanitarian)
Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)
Jidenna (recording artist)
Chelsea Gray (WNBA)
Quentin Richardson (NBA Legend)
Team Stephen A. Smith (Away):
Captain: Chance The Rapper (rapper, recording artist)
Quavo (rapper, recording artist)
Taylor Bennett (rapper, recording artist)
LaRoyce Hawkins (actor, Chicago PD)
Anthony “Spice” Adams (AKA Cream E. Biggums, actor, comedian, former NFL defensive tackle)
Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks)
Ronnie 2K (marketing director at 2K Sports)
Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast)
Lil Rel Howery (actor, comedian)
A’ja Wilson (WNBA)
Darius Miles (NBA Legend)