KANE BROWN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD BIG WINNERS AT CMT MUSIC AWARDS

Jun 10, 2021 @ 6:40am
Kane Brown not only co-hosted last night’s (Wednesday, June 9th) CMT Music Awards in Nashville with Kelsea Ballerini but managed to take home the most trophies with two wins for Male Video for “Worship You” and Collaborative Video with Chris Young for “Famous Friends.” Carrie Underwood took home the night’s biggest award, Video of the Year, for “Hallelujah” with John Legend.

Gabby Barrett won Female Video of the Year for “The Good Ones,” however she was not there to receive it. She pulled out of the show — and a scheduled live performance — a few days prior citing “personal circumstances.”

One highlight of the two-and-a-half-hour show was when Mickey Guyton honored Linda Martell with the Equal Play award. The 86-year-old spoke via video of her experience as the first black female country artist to not only land a recording contract in 1969 but to perform on the Grand Ole Opry.

Here is the complete list of CMT Music Awards winners:

Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood with John Legend, “Hallelujah”

Female Video of the Year
Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Male Video of the Year
Kane Brown, “Worship You”

Duo/Group Video of the Year
Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Breakthrough Video of the Year
Dylan Scott, “Nobody”

Collaborative Video of the Year
Chris Young and Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

CMT Performance of the Year
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, “The Other Girl”

