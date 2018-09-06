Kane Brown Announces First Arena Headlining Tour

It’s a big week for Kane Brown. He has announced his first arena tour as a headliner. It will be called the Live Forever Tour.

Brown said about the tour, “It’s my biggest tour so far, We’ve been in clubs, and now we’ll be playing for 8,000 to 10,000 people. We’re excited to work on our production and get it bigger and just get on the road and out of the clubs.” Granger Smith with Raelynn, Danielle Bradbery and Jimmie Allen will be support acts at various stops.

The tour begins in January and tickets go on sale Friday morning for Ticketmaster Verified Fans. General On Sale is September 14th.