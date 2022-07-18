      Weather Alert

Kane Brown announces ‘Different Man’ album, dropping “Grand” on Friday

Jul 18, 2022 @ 12:03pm

Sony Music Nashville

Kane Brown is a Different Man on his new album. 

On Monday, Kane announced that his third studio album, Different Man, will be released on September 9. It features 17 tracks, including his current top five single, “Like I Love Country Music,” and #1 hit “One Mississippi” along with previously released tracks “Whiskey Sour” and “Leave You Alone.” 

Kane is also set to drop his new song “Grand” on Friday, which he recently teased on Instagram

The country superstar revealed the news by partnering with CMT to display his album cover on Paramount’s Times Square Billboard, becoming the first artist to do so. The cover art was selected by his fans via social media after Kane posted two options and asked them to pick their favorite. 

Different Man is the hitmaker’s first studio album since 2018’s Platinum-certified Experiment, which boasted three consecutive #1 singles, “Lose It,” “Good as You” and “Homesick.” 

Kane will head across the pond later this year on the Drunk or Dreaming Tour that extends into 2023. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
LUKE COMBS  NEW SCRATCH-OFF TICKET
Luke Combs Fans Could Be 'Living Lucky' with New Scratch-Off Ticket - Up to $500K
Morgan Wallen Hopes His Son Is Proud Of Him
Grey Poupon Ice Cream Is A Thing
Connect With Us Listen To Us On