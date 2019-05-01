Kane Brown and FGL will present at Wednesday’s BBMAs, with Dan + Shay set to perform

dick clark productionsKane Brown and Florida Georgia Line are both set to present at Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley from This Is Us will hand out trophies as well, along with Julianne Hough and many more.

Seven-time nominees Dan + Shay are set to sing on the show, in a collaboration with Tori Kelly. Taylor Swift will open the night, with more performances from Madonna, Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers, and host Kelly Clarkson.

You can tune in to watch the BBMAs live from MGM Grand Garden Arena — the same location where the ACM Awards were held less than a month ago — starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

