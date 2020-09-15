      Weather Alert

Lauren Alaina, Granger Smith, & Jimmie Allen Added as Special Guests to Kane Brown Drive-In Concert

Sep 15, 2020 @ 9:02am

Surprise Announcement! 

Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen and Lauren Alaina added as special guests for Encore Drive-In Nights Featuring KANE BROWN ONE-NIGHT-ONLY ON SEPTEMBER 26 AT A DRIVE-IN NEAR YOU!

 GET 15% OFF GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS TO KANE BROWN’S DRIVE-IN CONCERT!

ENTER PROMO CODE KANE2020 AT CHECKOUT

(EXCLUDES EARLY BIRD GA TICKETS; OFFER ONLY VALID THROUGH 9/16/2020)

Tickets for the show go on sale on Now at ticketmaster.com. General admission tickets per vehicle is $76.


Here is a list of drive-ins playing Kane’s concert: https://bit.ly/3bBYBKB

Illinois View State Map
Chicago Drive-In Theater – Bridgeview
Bridgeview, IL
11:30 PM
On Sale Sep 10
Chicago Drive-In Theater – Hoffman Estates
Hoffman Estates, IL
11:30 PM
On Sale Sep 10
Drive ‘N Theater
Newton, IL
7:00 PM
On Sale Sep 10
Harvest Moon Drive-In
Gibson City, IL
7:30 PM
On Sale Sep 10
Route 66 Drive-In
Springfield, IL
8:30 PM
On Sale Sep 10

 

