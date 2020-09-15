Lauren Alaina, Granger Smith, & Jimmie Allen Added as Special Guests to Kane Brown Drive-In Concert
Surprise Announcement!
Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen and Lauren Alaina added as special guests for Encore Drive-In Nights Featuring KANE BROWN ONE-NIGHT-ONLY ON SEPTEMBER 26 AT A DRIVE-IN NEAR YOU!
Tickets for the show go on sale on Now at ticketmaster.com. General admission tickets per vehicle is $76.
Here is a list of drive-ins playing Kane’s concert: https://bit.ly/3bBYBKB
