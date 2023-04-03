Kane And Katelyn Brown Receive CMT Video Of The Year Award

CMT awarded Kane and Katelyn Brown Video of the Year during the Sunday night (April 2) award ceremony.

The husband-and-wife team won for their 2022 hit “Thank God.” Kane and Kelsea Ballerini hosted the event and introduced Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, LeAnn Rimes, Keith Urban, Megan Thee Stallion, HARDY, Noah Schnapp, and Travis Kelce.

“Thank God” lost out to “Wait in the truck” by HARDY, featuring Lainey Wilson, for Collaboration Video of the Year.

The fourth single from Kane Brown’s album Different Man, the song was released on September 12, 2018.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Video of the Year: “Thank God”, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown

Female Video of the Year: “Heart Like a Truck”, Lainey Wilson

Male Video of the Year: “Son of a Sinner”, Jelly Roll

Duo / Group Video of the Year: “Out in the Middle”, Zac Brown Band

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year: “Tennessee Orange”, Megan Moroney

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year: “Son of a Sinner”, Jelly Roll

Collaborative Video of the Year: “Wait in the Truck”, Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson

CMT Performance of the Year: “‘Til You Can’t”, Cody Johnson (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year: “Son of a Sinner”, Jelly Roll (from CMT All Access)

CMT Equal Play Award: Shania Twain