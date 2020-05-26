Kaleo delays upcoming ‘Surface Sounds’ album
Credit: Dan WintersIt’ll be a bit before we hear Kaleo‘s Surface Sounds.
The Icelandic rockers have announced that their upcoming new album, set to arrive on June 5, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to the global impact of COVID-19 travel bands and mandates, we are unable to complete our original plan to release Surface Sounds on June 5,” Kaleo writes.
“We know you have waited a long time for new Kaleo music and want to thank you for your continued support and patience,” the band adds. “We are still so excited to share this album with you when it is ready.”
Surface Sounds is the follow-up to 2016’s A/B, which spawned the singles “Way Down We Go,” “No Good” and “All the Pretty Girls.” Kaleo has so far released four new songs from the upcoming record: “Break My Baby,” “Alter Ego,” “I Want More” and “Backbone.”
By Josh Johnson
