Kaleo announces 2021 dates for postponed Fight or Flight tour

Credit: Dan Winters Kaleo has postponed the band’s planned North American Fight or Flight tour to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The headlining outing was scheduled to launch this coming July, but will now kick off in April of next year.
“The health of our fans, our crew and communities around the world remains our number-one priority,” the Icelandic rockers say. “We have made the decision to move our Fight or Flight tour to 2021 with all of that in mind. We are excited to celebrate the power of live music together again when the time is right.”
Previously purchased tickets will be valid at the newly scheduled dates. A handful of the stops on the original itinerary have been canceled; ticket holders for those shows can receive at point of purchase.
For all ticket info, visit OfficialKaleo.com.
Kaleo had planned the Fight or Flight tour in support of the group’s new album, Surface Sounds, which was supposed to drop June 5. The record’s release has since been delayed to an as-yet unannounced later date.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.