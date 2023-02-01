98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kacey Musgraves will sing for Loretta at the Grammys

February 1, 2023 10:46AM CST
Share
Kacey Musgraves will sing for Loretta at the Grammys

CBS/Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in honor of Loretta Lynn during Sunday night’s Grammys. The country icon passed away peacefully at her Tennessee home last October at the age of 90.

Kacey’s just one part of an expanded In Memoriam segment on this year’s show. Sheryl CrowBonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood will remember Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie with “Songbird.” Maverick City Music and Quavo will perform “Without You” for rapper Takeoff.

You can tune in to watch the 65th Grammys Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are You Too Old to Shovel Snow?

Recent Posts