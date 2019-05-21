Kacey Musgraves will showcase “All of the Colors” at the Country Music Hall of Fame

ABC/Image Group LAKacey Musgraves’ new exhibit titled “All of the Colors” will open at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on July 2.

The Nashville exhibit traces the life of the Texas native, including everything from a high school detention notice for causing “continuous classroom disruption” to the manuscript for “Slow Burn” from her CMA-and-Grammy-winning Golden Hour album.

“I absolutely adore the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” Kacey says, “and it’s a privilege to have them curate an exhibit that will showcase pieces from moments all the way back to my childhood that are very special to me.”

The display will also feature the satin dress Kacey wore to the 2014 Grammys, as well as the western-themed Versace pantsuit she sported at last year’s CMA Awards.

Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colors is set to run through June 7 of next year.

