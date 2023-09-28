Kacey Musgraves Wax Figure Debuts At Madame Tussauds Nashville

Kacey Musgraves checked off an unexpected bucket list item. The singer has a new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Nashville.

Musgraves faced her wax lookalike wearing the same outfit she wore to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2019.

The wax figure of the “Same Trailer, Different Park” artist took about six months to make. Twenty London artists created the figure, and Madame Tussauds studio artists collaborated with Musgraves and her makeup team to capture every detail.

“What an honor, I never even knew I wanted this to be a bucket list moment,” Musgraves said. “You all did an amazing job.” Madame Tussauds Nashville will reveal its VIP Wax Figure on Thursday, September 28.