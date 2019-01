Kacey Musgraves performs on the third day of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

The 61st annual Grammy Awards show will be held on February 10th at the Staples Center in LA, hosted by 15-time winner Alicia Keys. Along with Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus will also take the stage as will the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brandi Carlile, Cardi B and others. You can watch it on CBS.