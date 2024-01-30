Kacey Musgraves Shares Cover Of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Three Little Birds”

Kacey Musgraves has released her cover of the 1977 classic “Three Little Birds” for the soundtrack of Bob Marley: One Love.

The movie will be released on Valentine’s Day in theaters. Reinaldo Marcus Green directed the movie, which stars Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch. The soundtrack contains covers from Skip Marley, Daniel Caesar, Leon Bridges, and Jessie Reyez.

Musgraves recently covered Coldplay’s “Fix You” and Elvis Presley’s “Can not Help Falling In Love.” She performed in the 2023 Grammy In Memoriam with Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt, and others.

