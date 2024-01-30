98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kacey Musgraves Shares Cover Of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Three Little Birds”

January 29, 2024 6:05PM CST
Share
Kacey Musgraves Shares Cover Of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Three Little Birds”
(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association )

Kacey Musgraves has released her cover of the 1977 classic “Three Little Birds” for the soundtrack of Bob Marley: One Love.

The movie will be released on Valentine’s Day in theaters. Reinaldo Marcus Green directed the movie, which stars Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch. The soundtrack contains covers from Skip Marley, Daniel Caesar, Leon Bridges, and Jessie Reyez.

Musgraves recently covered Coldplay’s “Fix You” and Elvis Presley’s “Can not Help Falling In Love.” She performed in the 2023 Grammy In Memoriam with Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt, and others.

What do you think of Kacey Musgraves’ new cover of “Three Little Birds?”

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Scenery and Images Make Us Crave THIS
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
5

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'

Recent Posts