Kacey Musgraves Set to Honor THIS Country Legend at the Grammys

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The performances for this year’s Grammys are coming to light, and Kacey Musgraves will be a part of the festivities.

The secret’s out: Musgraves will participate in an all-star tribute to Loretta Lynn.

Other tributes are planned for the biggest night in music, with a rumor that Austin Butler will hit the stage with a tribute to the man he played on the big screen, Elvis Presley.

The Grammys will air on Sunday night.