Kacey Musgraves Performing on SNL

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Kacey Musgraves speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kacey Musgraves has been announced as the next musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

The thought among insiders is that she’ll perform two songs from her upcoming album, “Deeper Well.”

Kacey has performed on the long-running sketch comedy series two times already, in 2018 and 2021.

For her third stint, she’ll be joined by first-time host, and star of the film Madame Web, Sydney Sweeney.

What do you hope Kacey performs during her appearance? What worked out for you the third time around?