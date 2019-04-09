Kacey Musgraves: “Music Is This Glue”
By Todd Boss
|
Apr 9, 2019 @ 6:42 PM
(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Kacey Musgraves had a lot to say when she hit the red carpet at the ACM awards. When asked about what she thought about the power of music, here’s what Musgraves had to say:

“I just think that music — in these times of chaos and turmoil — is this glue that kind of holds us all together.”

She continued saying that music is something we can count on to help us get away from all of the turmoil and hard times. Kacey hopes fans can find some peace and even humor in her music, Kacey says

“If anyone, even one person, can find a little bit of that in a song that I had anything to do with, it’s like, ’Man. That’s so cool.’”

