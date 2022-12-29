Kacey Musgraves Helps Raise $100,000 for Children’s Hospital Therapy Dog

Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves, and her boyfriend, Cole Schafer, have helped raise a lot of money, so that the Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital, at Vanderbilt University, can get a second therapy dog.

Last year, they started the Teddy Bear Ball, to raise money (and teddy bears) for the kids who face multiple medical issues and need complex care, at the children’s hospital.

In an Instagram post Musgraves wrote: “This year, our goal was to raise enough funds to help get @vumcchildren a second therapy / rehabilitation facility dog that will walk the floors and do visits, boosting morale and calming families and kiddos before they’re wheeled into surgery. Any animal lover can attest to the multitudes of healing they can bring someone in need.”

The couple had donated 300 teddy bears to the hospital, and raised more than $100,000, to pay for another therapy dog for the kids, there.