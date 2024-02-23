Kacey Musgraves Celebrates New Album With ‘Deeper Well’ Candle From Boy Smells

Kacey Musgraves has just debuted her second candle collaboration with Boy Smells.

It’s inspired by her new single, “Deeper Well,” and retails for $65.

“I kind of had a vision of making it feel like when somebody comes in from outside — maybe you’ve missed them, maybe you love them — and they smell like them, and it’s familiar and it feels comforting,” explains the country star.

“But they also smell kind of like [the] outside. There’s an element of the candle that feels like that to me.”

Is scent important to you? Why, or why not?