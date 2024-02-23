98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates New Album With ‘Deeper Well’ Candle From Boy Smells

February 23, 2024 5:05PM CST
Share
Kacey Musgraves Celebrates New Album With ‘Deeper Well’ Candle From Boy Smells
(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association )

Kacey Musgraves has just debuted her second candle collaboration with Boy Smells.

It’s inspired by her new single, “Deeper Well,” and retails for $65.

“I kind of had a vision of making it feel like when somebody comes in from outside — maybe you’ve missed them, maybe you love them — and they smell like them, and it’s familiar and it feels comforting,” explains the country star.

“But they also smell kind of like [the] outside. There’s an element of the candle that feels like that to me.”

Is scent important to you? Why, or why not?

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover your Relationship after an Affair - Here's How
2

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FITNESS: Is 'The Big Make-Out' a Good Work-Out?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Tap-to-Pay Could Tap You Out
5

TOBY KEITH FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ANNOUNCED

Recent Posts