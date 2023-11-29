Kacey Musgraves And Boyfriend Cole Schafer Split After 2 Years Of Dating

After dating for two years, Kacey Musgraves and poet boyfriend Cole Schafer have called it quits.

Sources say the relationship has been over “for at least a month,” and “they weren’t seeing eye to eye in terms of where they are in life right now and decided to end things.”

The pair were first spotted together in June 2021, about a year after she announced her divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly and went Insta-official a few days later.

The former couple have now unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Do you think you have to unfollow you’re a person after you break up?