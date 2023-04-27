Ka-CHOO!  It’s Allergy Season – Is It the Worst Ever? Yes. Here’s Why.

It’s that time of year when allergy sufferers sneeze, and sneeze again.

If you’re thinking this allergy season is the worst ever, you’re not wrong.

Dr. Neelu Tummala is an ear, nose and throat specialist. And she is co-director of the Climate Health Institute. She tells NBC News that the pollen season is three weeks longer than it was 30 years ago; and there’s 20-percent more pollen in the air.

The doctor says that climate change is directly to blame, for the increasing numbers of those who suffer from spring allergies, and for the increasing severity of their symptoms.

Wish I could attach a little tissue dispenser, right here. 🙂