K Camp releases a new video for “Friendly” ft. Yung Bleu; 6lack reflects on his success in new single “Float”

Grant SpanierK Camp shares a new video for “Friendly,” featuring Alabama rapper Yung Bleu.
The steamy video captures the two rappers talking about women who are “too friendly” and only want them for the money and expensive cars. It comes from his latest effort KISS 5, which peaked at number 29 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured Ari Lennox, Yella Beezy, Jacques, Wale, 6lack and more.
Today, fellow Atlanta rapper 6lack celebrates his 28th birthday, releasing his new single, “Float.” This song reflects on the success he’s achieved thus far in his career, from critically acclaimed 2016 debut Free 6black to becoming one of 2019’s hottest stars.
The song’s cover art features his favorite wig spot. To promote the upcoming EP, 6lack also announced his hot sauce brand 600 Degrees. “Don’t let me catch you putting [nothing] else on your wings this summer,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Float” will be featured on 6lack’s 6 PC Hot EP, which arrives Friday, June 26.
By Rachel George
