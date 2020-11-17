K Camp completes the final piece of his 'KISS' series with a deluxe edition of 'KISS 5'

Universal Music GroupAtlanta rapper K Camp closes the chapter to his popular album series with the deluxe edition of KISS 5.
“The last KISS,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to the fans. I had fun.”
The deluxe edition of KISS 5. features six additional tracks, including appearances from singer Sevyn Streeter and a track titled “ARI,” which references Ari Fletcher and the $200,000 Lamborghini truck she received from her boyfriend Moneybagg Yo on her 25th birthday in July.
“Is you gon’ splurge again/ I got [women] but them [ladies] workin’ my nerves again/ In my DM tryna creep but I’m not workin’ them,” K Camp raps. “She want a Lambo truck, wanna be like Ari / If you ain’t faithful you can’t get it, girl, I’m sorry.”
K Camp has been killing the game with year, especially after releasing KISS 5, which featured collaborations with Jeremih, 6LACK, Ari Lennox and more, including Jacquees on “What’s On Your Mind,” which peaked #22 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart. The Atlanta artist, producer and CEO of the Rare Sound record label shared the first installment of his KISS series in 2011, featuring a combination of intimate songs, sensual lyrics and instrumentals.
According to Instagram, K Camp might be considering adding another edition to the series, after sharing a photo of himself and a mystery woman — who could likely be his new muse.
“This might motivate a KISS 6, who knows,” he wrote.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.