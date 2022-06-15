Juvenile arrested after allegedly robbing a Joliet convenience store

A 16-year-old male was arrested by Joliet Police on Wednesday night after allegedly robbing a convenience store. Joliet Police were called to the Cuddy convenience store in the 300 block of Western Avenue for a report of a robbery. Officers learned that a juvenile entered the store and attempted to buy four vape cartridges at which time the cashier asked for payment and the male became angry and implied that he had a knife. He then grabbed the vapes and fled the store.
Police obtained a description of the suspect and later located him near Plainfield Road and Douglas Street. When police approached the juvenile the male then attempted to run from the officers. The suspect was eventually caught in the 600 block of Mason Avenue and placed into custody without incident.
The male juvenile was arrested and charged for Aggravated Robbery.