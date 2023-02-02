98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Justin & Priscilla are heating things up with the “You, Me and Whiskey” video

February 2, 2023 4:01PM CST
Share
Justin & Priscilla are heating things up with the “You, Me and Whiskey” video

Big Machine

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block‘s new video, “You, Me and Whiskey,” premieres Thursday night, and from the looks of things, it’s gonna be a hot one.

A short, steamy clip Justin shared on Instagram shows a couple falling into bed, just before the romance starts and the clothes come off. You can tune in at 8:50 p.m. ET to check out the full video.

Justin and Priscilla will also be going live on YouTube for the premiere, just as they kick off The You, Me & Whiskey Tour in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?

Recent Posts