LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Justin Moore attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Well this is a switch. We’re used to country stars talking about how their kids would rather listen to anything OTHER than their music. It’s just the opposite for JUSTIN MOORE.

I wonder if he’ll still feel that way on July 26th when he releases his new album, “Late Nights and Longnecks”.