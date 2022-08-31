Justin Moore Wishes He Could Build Things

Justin Moore appreciates his talent as a singer and songwriter, but he admits he’s a little jealous of those people who are naturally great craftsmen. He tells us that is one skill he wishes he had. [“I wish I was a better craftsman at building stuff. It would take me very little to get better because I’m awful. There’s a lot of math involved and I’m not a fan of math. But I have friends for example that can just think of something that they want in their yard or in their house and can just do it. It makes my mind wanna explode to even think about it. I wouldn’t even know where to begin. You know, I’d go to Lowe’s or Home Depot or something and I wouldn’t even know what to ask for or what sizes. You know, I’m terrible.”]

FUN FACTS

Justin sits at Number Three on the Mediabase chart this week with his latest single, “With A Woman You Love.”

The song will be included on Justin’s next album.