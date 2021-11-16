JUSTIN MOORE TO RELEASE ‘GREATEST HITS’ ON RED VINYL

Justin Moore is releasing his Greatest Hits album on red vinyl. Sold through Walmart, the collection of 13 songs will include 3 new ones that haven’t been released yet.
His current single, “With a Woman You Love” isn’t on the album, but songs such as “You Look Like I Need A Drink” and “Small Town U.S.A.” are.
Justin’s Greatest Hits will be available on February 25 and he plans to release another studio album next year as well.
Track List
1. “Small Town USA” | Justin Moore, Brian Dean Maher, Jeremy Stover
2. “Why We Drink” | Justin Moore, Casey Beathard, David Lee Murphy, Jeremy Stover
3. “Til My Last Day” | Justin Moore, Brian Dean Maher, Jeremy Stover
4. “Lettin’ The Night Roll” | Justin Moore, Rodney Clawson, Jeremy Stover
5. “Bait A Hook” | Justin Moore, Rhett Akins, Jeremy Stover
6. “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” | Dallas Davidson, Rob Hatch, Brett Jones
7. “Somebody Else Will” | Kelly Archer, Adam Hambrick, Tebey Ottoh
8. “Point At You” | Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ben Hayslip
9. “You Look Like I Need A Drink” | Rodney Clawson, Matt Dragstrem, Natalie Hemby
10. “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” | Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover
11. “Backwoods” | Justin Moore, Jamie Paulin, Jeremy Stover
12. “We Didn’t Have Much” | Paul DiGiovanni, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover
13. “Home Sweet Home” feat. Vince Neil | Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx