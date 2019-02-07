Justin Moore released an emotional video

The video features vignettes that depict first-responder situations, a military firefight and a school emergency. Directed by Cody Villalobos, a former EMT, the video utilizes real-life fire fighters and former police officers as actors.

Co-penned by Justin, Jeremy Stover, Paul Digiovanni and Chase McGill, the new single is currently No. 45 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart after 13 Weeks. “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” is the lead single from Justin’s upcoming fifth studio album, Late Nights & Longnecks, which will be released on April 26.